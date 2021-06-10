David Hasselhoff appears in a video for the German Health Ministry to encourage citizens to get a coronavirus vaccination. David Hasselhoff appears in a video for the German Health Ministry to encourage citizens to get a coronavirus vaccination.
David Hasselhoff appears in a video for the German Health Ministry to encourage citizens to get a coronavirus vaccination.
Baywatch star David Hasselhoff joins German coronavirus vaccine appeal

  • The video has been mocked by some Germans as many people are still waiting to get an appointment for a vaccine
  • ‘I found freedom with vaccination. You can too!’ Hasselhoff says in the video in which he pulls up his sleeve to show a vaccine bandage

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 12:26am, 10 Jun, 2021

