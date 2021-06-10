David Hasselhoff appears in a video for the German Health Ministry to encourage citizens to get a coronavirus vaccination.
Baywatch star David Hasselhoff joins German coronavirus vaccine appeal
- The video has been mocked by some Germans as many people are still waiting to get an appointment for a vaccine
- ‘I found freedom with vaccination. You can too!’ Hasselhoff says in the video in which he pulls up his sleeve to show a vaccine bandage
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
