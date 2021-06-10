US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden in Washington before travelling to Britain for the G7 Summit on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
United States to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to countries around the world
- US President Joe Biden will make the formal announcement at the G7 meeting in Britain this week, it was reported
- Biden hinted at the announcement before boarding Air Force One bound for Britain to meet leaders with the Group of 7 nations
