The Iranian naval ship the Makran in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Maxar Technologies Reuters
politico | US warns Venezuela and Cuba to turn away Iranian ships believed to be carrying arms
- Caracas is trying to gear the situation to gain relief from US sanctions, officials said
- A Biden administration official said the ships are thought to be carrying weapons to fulfil a deal that Iran and Venezuela made a year ago
Topic | Joe Biden
