Brazil-based JBS is a sprawling meat supplier with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand and Britain. Photo: AFP
Meatpacking giant JBS paid US$11 million ransom to hackers

  • Cyberattack followed one on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States
  • JBS USA paid ransom to prevent any further disruption by the hackers

Associated Press
Updated: 12:19pm, 10 Jun, 2021

