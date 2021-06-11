Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’. Photo: EPA-EFE Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to helping her husband run drugs cartel

  • Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in a Washington, DC court to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and conspiring to assist the Sinaloa drugs cartel
  • As part of her plea agreement, she also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:23am, 11 Jun, 2021

