Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to helping her husband run drugs cartel
- Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in a Washington, DC court to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and conspiring to assist the Sinaloa drugs cartel
- As part of her plea agreement, she also admitted to conspiring to helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015
Topic | Crime
Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’. Photo: EPA-EFE