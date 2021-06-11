A vigil held after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack at a mosque in London, Ontario, Canada on June 8. Photo: Reuters A vigil held after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack at a mosque in London, Ontario, Canada on June 8. Photo: Reuters
Man accused of killing members of Muslim family in apparent hate crime appears before judge in Canada

  • Four members of one family, spanning three generations, were killed when a truck ran them down while they were out for an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the killings a ‘terrorist attack’ and vowed to clamp down on far-right groups and online hate

Updated: 3:08am, 11 Jun, 2021

