US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in London on June 5. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury’s Janet Yellen says Congress needs to fund debt relief programmes for poor countries
- Yellen said US$2.7 billion in current unmet US commitments to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other institutions would grow
- Yellen also said Treasury has discussed with Chinese authorities the need for more Chinese state lending entities to participate in G20 debt relief efforts
Topic | United States
