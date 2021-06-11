US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in London on June 5. Photo: Reuters US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in London on June 5. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury’s Janet Yellen says Congress needs to fund debt relief programmes for poor countries

  • Yellen said US$2.7 billion in current unmet US commitments to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other institutions would grow
  • Yellen also said Treasury has discussed with Chinese authorities the need for more Chinese state lending entities to participate in G20 debt relief efforts

Reuters
Updated: 6:39am, 11 Jun, 2021

