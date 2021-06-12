Darnella Frazie uses her mobile phone to record the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on May 25, 2020. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department via Reuters
Pulitzers honour teenager Darnella Frazier for recording George Floyd murder
- The Pulitzer Board awarded Darnella Frazier a special citation for the video showing Floyd’s death beneath the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin
- Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in a trial during which Frazier’s video was played repeatedly
Topic | United States
Darnella Frazie uses her mobile phone to record the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on May 25, 2020. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department via Reuters