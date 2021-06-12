Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump claims he is ‘writing like crazy’ and working on ‘the book of all books’

  • Once an avid Twitter and Facebook user, Trump’s social media accounts were closed in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection on January 6
  • The former US president has reportedly met several journalists to conduct interviews for forthcoming books about his time in the White House

Topic |   Donald Trump
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:58am, 12 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE