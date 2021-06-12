Former US President Donald Trump says he is writing a book about his time in the White House. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump claims he is ‘writing like crazy’ and working on ‘the book of all books’
- Once an avid Twitter and Facebook user, Trump’s social media accounts were closed in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection on January 6
- The former US president has reportedly met several journalists to conduct interviews for forthcoming books about his time in the White House
