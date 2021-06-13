A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) team member uses a K-9 sniffer dog to search for gun power residue after a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas on Saturday. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
Thirteen wounded, two critically, after shooter opens fire in Austin, Texas entertainment district then escapes
- The gunfire erupted just before 1.30am in downtown Austin in a popular area filled with bars and restaurants that often attracts thousands of visitors
- Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement thanking police and other first responders and offering prayers to the victims
Topic | United States
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) team member uses a K-9 sniffer dog to search for gun power residue after a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas on Saturday. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP