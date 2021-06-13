A participant leaves the Blue Origin Space Simulator in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. An unnamed bidder paid US$28 million at auction on Saturday for a seat on board the first crewed spaceflight of Blue Origin on July 20, Photo: AFP
Unnamed bidder pays US$28 million to join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin space flight next month
- The Amazon founder revealed that he and his brother would take a place on board the company’s launch vehicle on July 20, to fly to the edge of space and back
- Bezos and his brother will be joined by the winner of the charity auction, whose identity will be disclosed in coming weeks, and by a fourth mystery guest
