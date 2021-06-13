Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, centre, is in a critical condition in a London hospital after being shot in the head on May 23.
Second teenager charged over London shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson
- Johnson, a mother of two, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham in the early hours of May 23 when four men burst into the party and began firing
- Cameron Deriggs, 18, was charged with conspiracy to murder and was remanded in custody to appear at London’s Old Bailey court on June 2
Topic | Racism and prejudice
