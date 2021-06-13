Mourners transport three flag-wrapped coffins at the funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Mourners transport three flag-wrapped coffins at the funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Hundreds gather in Canada to pay tribute to Muslim family killed in truck attack

  • Four members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk on Sunday when a pickup truck drove into them on purpose, according to authorities
  • Nathaniel Veltman, who has no known link to any extremist group, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:39am, 13 Jun, 2021

