The Novavax vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators, making it easier to distribute. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Novavax says study in US, Mexico finds its vaccine about 90 per cent effective

  • The study, which involved nearly 30,000 people in the US and Mexico, showed the shot was highly effective against Covid-19 and also protected against variants, the firm said
  • The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in the developing world

Associated Press
Updated: 7:06pm, 14 Jun, 2021

