Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP
Canadian man Nathaniel Veltman charged with terrorism after deadly truck attack on Muslim family
- Nathaniel Veltman faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder
- Police allege the incident in London, Ontario was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims
Topic | Canada
