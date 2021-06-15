Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP
Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canadian man Nathaniel Veltman charged with terrorism after deadly truck attack on Muslim family

  • Nathaniel Veltman faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder
  • Police allege the incident in London, Ontario was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims

Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:36am, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP
Mourners and supporters gather for a public funeral for members of the Afzaal family in London, Canada. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE