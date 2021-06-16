People look at the “Naming the Lost Memorials” installation to remember the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, at a cemetery in New York. Photo: AFP
US coronavirus deaths pass 600,000 as New York lifts more curbs
- President Joe Biden said that while the daily death toll is dropping sharply, ‘we have more work to do to beat this virus’
- Progress against the coronavirus was underlined as New York said over 70 per cent of adults had received at least one vaccine dose
