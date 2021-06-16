The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the South China Sea in April 2021. Photo: Handout The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the South China Sea in April 2021. Photo: Handout
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the South China Sea in April 2021. Photo: Handout
Pentagon considers permanent naval task force to counter China in the Pacific

  • Sources say creating the task force and a named military operation would add muscle to US President Joe Biden’s tough talk on China
  • This comes as Nato leaders this week declared Beijing a security challenge and said the Chinese are working to undermine global order

POLITICO
Updated: 4:00am, 16 Jun, 2021

