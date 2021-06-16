Scott, who ended up with a 4 per cent stake in Amazon following her divorce, is worth almost US$60 billion. That’s even after her rapid giving that’s already made her one of the most consequential philanthropists in the world.

Last year she likely set a record for the largest annual distribution by a living person. Scott has been lauded by experts and philanthropy critics alike not only for the speed and scope of her gifts, but also for what organisations she’s giving to – smaller ones typically overlooked by big donors – and for the no-strings-attached approach to the gifts.

Eduardo Vilaro, chief executive officer of Ballet Hispanico, a group that received money from Scott in this latest batch, said the unrestricted nature was important for his organisation. He was made aware of the gift about a month ago when he received a call out of the blue from one of Scott’s representatives.

Without specifying how much they received, Vilaro said the donation is slightly larger than their annual operating budget and the biggest it’s been given in its more than 50-year history.

Others cited figures in the millions – US$10 million to the Dance Theatre of Harlem (also a record) and US$1 million to the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. Faith in Action, a faith-based grass roots network, said it received a “multimillion dollar gift”.

Still, Scott has her critics.

The seeming randomness of how she chooses organisations isn’t good, said Maribel Morey, a historian of philanthropy and executive director at the Miami Institute for the Social Sciences. Morey said she wishes Scott would be more transparent about how she picks recipients, especially given the significance of the donations.

“The public deserves to know how and why certain organisations are getting funding,” Morey said.

Bezos, who is worth $US196 billion, has increased his own giving since their split. He committed US$10 billion to fight climate change last year and has so far donated US$791 million of that. He’s also planning on going to space for the first time next month.