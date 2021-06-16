Donald Trump speaks to his supporters on the day of the Capitol attack, January 6. File photo: TNS
‘Pure insanity’: emails show Trump attempt to pressure Justice Department to overturn election
- Donald Trump cited conspiracy theories to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election results
- But its leaders refused, with one decrying the ‘pure insanity’ of the claims, documents released on Tuesday showed
