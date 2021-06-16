Twitter says it is ‘making every effort to comply with the new guidelines’. Photo: Reuters Twitter says it is ‘making every effort to comply with the new guidelines’. Photo: Reuters
Twitter could face prosecution as India accuses firm of ignoring new tech rules

  • Currently social media firms operating in India are classed as intermediaries, shielding them from criminal liability for anything posted on their platforms
  • But they face losing this protection if they fail to comply with new ‘Intermediary Guidelines’ that came into force on May 26, which critics say could be used to silence dissent

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:36pm, 16 Jun, 2021

