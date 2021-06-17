Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, Washington, the first so-called murder hornet found in the state this year, federal and state investigators said on Wednesday. Photo:AP Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, Washington, the first so-called murder hornet found in the state this year, federal and state investigators said on Wednesday. Photo:AP
Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, Washington, the first so-called murder hornet found in the state this year, federal and state investigators said on Wednesday. Photo:AP
Dead ‘murder hornet’ found near Seattle, Washington is first identified in United States this year

  • The invasive insects, first found near the US-Canadian border in December 2019, are native to Asia and pose a threat to honeybees and native hornet species
  • The hornets’ sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, though rare, can kill

Associated Press
Updated: 4:40am, 17 Jun, 2021

