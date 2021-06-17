Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd on June 25. Photo: Court TV via AP
New trial for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin is not merited, says prosecutors
- A court document was filed on Wednesday in response to defence requests to grant Chauvin a new trial and to question jurors about alleged misconduct
- Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd
Topic | George Floyd protests
