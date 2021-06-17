The Akamai logo seen on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: AFP
Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage linked to US-based Akamai
- The hour-long global blackout, which was traced to US-based tech provider Akamai, hit global organisations including Delta Air Lines and ANZ bank
- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said on Twitter its sites were facing technical issues, but in another post 17 minutes later, said its websites were back to normal
Topic | Technology
