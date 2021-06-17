People participate in a Juneteenth rally in Chicago on June 19, 2020. Photo: AFP
Juneteenth to become a US federal holiday, 156 years after end of civil war
- Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas – two months after the Confederacy had surrendered
- Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day
