China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

White House ‘is considering setting up talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’

  • At Sunday’s G7 summit, Biden scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, and demanded an investigation into the origin of coronavirus
  • Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the two leaders are due to ‘take stock of where we are in the relationship’

Topic |   Joe Biden’s China policy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:02am, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE