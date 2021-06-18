China’s President Xi Jinping, left and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
White House ‘is considering setting up talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’
- At Sunday’s G7 summit, Biden scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, and demanded an investigation into the origin of coronavirus
- Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the two leaders are due to ‘take stock of where we are in the relationship’
Topic | Joe Biden’s China policy
