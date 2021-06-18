President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday after the Supreme Court dismissed a third major challenge to the ‘Obamacare,’ health law. Photo: AP President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday after the Supreme Court dismissed a third major challenge to the ‘Obamacare,’ health law. Photo: AP
‘Obamacare’ survives as US Supreme Court dismisses Republican-led efforts to kill health care law

  • The Biden administration says 31 million people have health insurance because of the law, which also survived two earlier challenges in the Supreme Court
  • ‘The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land,’ said US President Joe Biden, celebrating the ruling

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:59am, 18 Jun, 2021

