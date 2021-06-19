US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP
Religion
World /  United States & Canada

US bishops could deny Joe Biden the rite of holy communion over clash on abortion views

  • Holy communion is a sacred ritual in the Catholic Church. There have been calls from church leaders to deny the sacrament to politicians who support abortion
  • Biden, a devout Catholic who attends Mass at least once a week, supports the 1973 US Supreme Court decision affirming a woman’s right to an abortion

Topic |   Religion
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:18am, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE