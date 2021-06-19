US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle.in Washington DC. Photo: AP
US bishops could deny Joe Biden the rite of holy communion over clash on abortion views
- Holy communion is a sacred ritual in the Catholic Church. There have been calls from church leaders to deny the sacrament to politicians who support abortion
- Biden, a devout Catholic who attends Mass at least once a week, supports the 1973 US Supreme Court decision affirming a woman’s right to an abortion
