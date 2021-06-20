A boy raises his fist during an event on Juneteenth in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Juneteenth, new holiday commemorating the end of slavery, is marked across the United States
- US President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday creating Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Events were held across the country, from parades and picnics, art and music shows, to lessons in history
Topic | United States
A boy raises his fist during an event on Juneteenth in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters