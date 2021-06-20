Jill Biden with family dog Champ outside the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe and Jill Biden mourn the loss of their pet German shepherd dog, Champ
- Major, the Bidens’ other dog and the first rescue dog to live in the White House, bit two people in separate White House incidents in March
- Champ’s death comes just weeks after the Obamas announced their pet dog, Bo, had died
Topic | Joe Biden
Jill Biden with family dog Champ outside the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: EPA-EFE