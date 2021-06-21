A bicycle wheel on the front of a pick-up truck that ran over a group of cyclists in Show Low, Arizona, US on Saturday. Photo: The White Mountain Independent via AP
Six people critically injured after driver rams truck into group of cyclists in Arizona
- The suspect, whose name has not been released, was hospitalised in a critical but stable condition after fleeing the crash scene and being shot by police
- Police said the vehicle struck the cyclists on Saturday morning during the annual 58-mile Bike the Bluff race that had 270 participants
Topic | Crime
