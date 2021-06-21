USS Gerald R. Ford completed the first explosive event of the ongoing full-ship shock trials on Friday off the US East Coast. Photo: US Navy
Dramatic photos show new US aircraft carrier in explosion ‘shock trial’
- Live explosives near warship meant to simulate actual combat conditions
- The US Navy hopes top have carrier ready for deployment before 2024
