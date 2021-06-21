USS Gerald R. Ford completed the first explosive event of the ongoing full-ship shock trials on Friday off the US East Coast. Photo: US Navy USS Gerald R. Ford completed the first explosive event of the ongoing full-ship shock trials on Friday off the US East Coast. Photo: US Navy
USS Gerald R. Ford completed the first explosive event of the ongoing full-ship shock trials on Friday off the US East Coast. Photo: US Navy
Dramatic photos show new US aircraft carrier in explosion ‘shock trial’

  • Live explosives near warship meant to simulate actual combat conditions
  • The US Navy hopes top have carrier ready for deployment before 2024

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:18pm, 21 Jun, 2021

