A man walks through solar panels at a solar power plant under construction in Aksu, Xinjiang. File: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden weighs ban on solar material from China’s Xinjiang region over forced labour
- About half the world’s supply of polysilicon comes from Xinjiang, where China has been accused on human rights abuses
- The ban would assuage pressure to crack down on human rights abuses but could undermine the White House’s climate change goals
Topic | Xinjiang
