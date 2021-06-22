The ongoing spread of the variant in pockets of low vaccine uptake are troubling because they create more opportunities for the virus to thrive and mutate. Photo: AP
Delta coronavirus variant spreading in unvaccinated pockets of US
- Delta strain, first identified in India, is growing more than twice as fast as Gamma, variant first seen in Brazil
- More than 45 per cent of the US population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
