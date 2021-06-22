The ongoing spread of the variant in pockets of low vaccine uptake are troubling because they create more opportunities for the virus to thrive and mutate. Photo: AP The ongoing spread of the variant in pockets of low vaccine uptake are troubling because they create more opportunities for the virus to thrive and mutate. Photo: AP
The ongoing spread of the variant in pockets of low vaccine uptake are troubling because they create more opportunities for the virus to thrive and mutate. Photo: AP
Delta coronavirus variant spreading in unvaccinated pockets of US

  • Delta strain, first identified in India, is growing more than twice as fast as Gamma, variant first seen in Brazil
  • More than 45 per cent of the US population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:02pm, 22 Jun, 2021

