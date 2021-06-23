Astronaut Leland Melvin exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station in 2009. Photo: Nasa via AP Astronaut Leland Melvin exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station in 2009. Photo: Nasa via AP
Astronaut Leland Melvin exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station in 2009. Photo: Nasa via AP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Dirty laundry in space? Nasa tackles challenge of cleaning astronauts’ clothes

  • Astronauts wear their underwear and clothes until they cannot take the filth and stink any more, then throw them out
  • Health brand Procter & Gamble will send detergent experiments to the International Space Station to find best ways to clean clothes

Topic |   Space
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:11am, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Astronaut Leland Melvin exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station in 2009. Photo: Nasa via AP Astronaut Leland Melvin exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station in 2009. Photo: Nasa via AP
Astronaut Leland Melvin exercises in the Unity module of the International Space Station while the space shuttle Atlantis is docked with the station in 2009. Photo: Nasa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE