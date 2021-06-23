US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US to review dark history of Native American boarding schools to ‘uncover the truth’
- For more than 150 years, indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into boarding schools that focused on assimilation
- US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said: ‘We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past’
