US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States
US to review dark history of Native American boarding schools to ‘uncover the truth’

  • For more than 150 years, indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into boarding schools that focused on assimilation
  • US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said: ‘We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past’

Associated Press
Updated: 6:45am, 23 Jun, 2021

