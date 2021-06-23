US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Tuesday to travel to Berlin, Germany. where he will begin a week-long trip to Europe. Photo: AFP
US diplomat Antony Blinken aims to shore up unity against China as he heads off to Europe
- Blinken will close his trip with a June 29 meeting of the G20 in Italy, potentially bringing him face to face with his counterpart from China
- US President Joe Biden has proposed an infrastructure plan by the G7 to rival China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | United States
