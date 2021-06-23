An Israeli teen receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv. Israel was the first country to identify a possible link to heart problems. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US experts investigate heart problems among teens after shots
- Reports of chest pains after second dose of an mRNA vaccine
- US experts say cases are ‘rare’ but were still cause for concern
