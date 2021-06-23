Anti-vaccine protesters outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City. Photo: Reuters Anti-vaccine protesters outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City. Photo: Reuters
US to miss Joe Biden’s July 4 Covid-19 vaccine goal

  • The vaccination rate has been declining nationwide since April
  • Delta variant poses the greatest threat to US eradication efforts

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:40pm, 23 Jun, 2021

