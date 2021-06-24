Britney Spears supporters hold signs outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Britney Spears urges judge to end guardianship that gives her father control of her affairs
- The singer‘s’s finances and personal life have been largely managed by Jamie Spears since her highly public breakdown more than a decade ago
- ‘I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes,’ Spears said
Topic | Fame and celebrity
