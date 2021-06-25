Rescuers in Miami search the rubble of a collapsed 12-storey condominium building in Surfside, Florida, US on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
One dead and dozens unaccounted for after block of flats collapses in Florida beachside town
- Video footage posted online showed a large portion of the building in the town of Surfside – just north of Miami Beach – reduced to rubble
- It was unclear what caused the collapse and Surfside’s town manager said search operations could last a week
