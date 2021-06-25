Rescuers in Miami search the rubble of a collapsed 12-storey condominium building in Surfside, Florida, US on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE Rescuers in Miami search the rubble of a collapsed 12-storey condominium building in Surfside, Florida, US on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
One dead and dozens unaccounted for after block of flats collapses in Florida beachside town

  • Video footage posted online showed a large portion of the building in the town of Surfside – just north of Miami Beach – reduced to rubble
  • It was unclear what caused the collapse and Surfside’s town manager said search operations could last a week

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:16am, 25 Jun, 2021

