People from Mosakahiken Cree Nation in front of a memorial at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on June 4. Photo: AFP
Remains of 751 indigenous children found at former Catholic residential school in Canada

  • ‘This is not a mass gravesite. These are unmarked graves,’ said Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme of the discovery near Regina, Saskatchewan
  • The remains of 215 children at another such former school were discovered in British Columbia last month

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:42am, 25 Jun, 2021

