US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg
United States
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan deal, but insists ‘human infrastructure’ is a must

  • Biden warned he would not sign the legislation unless it were delivered alongside a bill that included his social welfare and family support priorities
  • ‘Let me be clear: Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal,’ Biden said. ‘That’s what it means to compromise’

Topic |   United States
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:26am, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE