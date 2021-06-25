US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Photo: UPI / Bloomberg
politico | Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan deal, but insists ‘human infrastructure’ is a must
- Biden warned he would not sign the legislation unless it were delivered alongside a bill that included his social welfare and family support priorities
- ‘Let me be clear: Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal,’ Biden said. ‘That’s what it means to compromise’
