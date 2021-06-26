US President Joe Biden and LGBTQ advocate Ashton Mota of the GenderCool Project in the White House, Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden celebrates Pride Month at the White House, highlighting LGBT rights
- Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post, joined the president at the White House
- A White House hallway was lit in the colours of the rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBT movement
