Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Reuters
Former police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for George Floyd murder
- Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year prison sentence, double the upper limit indicated in sentencing guidelines for a first-time offender
- Video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes caused outrage around the world
Topic | George Floyd protests
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Reuters