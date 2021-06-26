Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Justin Trudeau says Pope should apologise on Canadian soil over Catholic church-run Indigenous schools

  • Trudeau has urged Pope Francis to visit Canada to apologise for church-run boarding schools where hundreds of graves have been found
  • This week 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in Saskatchewan

Topic |   Canada
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:33am, 26 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE