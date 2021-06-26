Rescuers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Miami. Photo: AP Rescuers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Miami. Photo: AP
Florida building collapse: rescuers scramble to find survivors as families cling to hope

  • Four people were confirmed dead and 159 unaccounted for following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside near Miami
  • Rescuers tread carefully through the unstable debris looking for survivors, removing rubble by hand while battling rainstorms and fires

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:16am, 26 Jun, 2021

