Rescuers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Miami. Photo: AP
Florida building collapse: rescuers scramble to find survivors as families cling to hope
- Four people were confirmed dead and 159 unaccounted for following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside near Miami
- Rescuers tread carefully through the unstable debris looking for survivors, removing rubble by hand while battling rainstorms and fires
Topic | United States
