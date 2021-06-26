Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP
What made a 12-storey Florida condominium collapse?
- The Champlain Towers South building in Surfside that partially went down was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process
- Saltwater intrusion and rising sea levels could have played a role in the deadly disaster that has left at least four people dead
Topic | United States
