Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of a balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US on Saturday. Photo: The Albuquerque Journal via AP
Four dead, one in critical condition after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

  • The balloon hit power lines in the city of Albuquerque and crashed in the middle of a busy street, catching on fire, the Federal Aviation Administration said
  • No identities have been released but fire officials said two males, including the pilot, and two females died

Associated Press
Updated: 1:38am, 27 Jun, 2021

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of a balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US on Saturday. Photo: The Albuquerque Journal via AP
