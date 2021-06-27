Britain’s health secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: AFP
Matt Hancock resigns as UK health secretary after coronavirus breach and affair with aide
- Hancock conceded he had let the public down after security camera footage showed him kissing colleague Gina Coladangelo in his office on May 6
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ‘sorry’ to receive Hancock’s resignation, and that he should be ‘immensely proud’ of his service
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
