Joe Biden withdraws threat to veto $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

  • Republicans expressed frustration that Biden explicitly connected the signing of the bill and a multi-trillion dollar social spending package
  • ‘My comments … created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent,’ Biden said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:34am, 27 Jun, 2021

US President Joe Biden at the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington for a trip to Camp David on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
